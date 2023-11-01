The St. Louis Blues, including Brandon Saad, will be in action Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Colorado Avalanche. There are prop bets for Saad available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Brandon Saad vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Blues vs Avalanche Game Info

Saad Season Stats Insights

Saad has averaged 16:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

In one of seven games this year, Saad has scored a goal, and he scored multiple goals in that game.

Saad has recorded at least one point once this season, and had multiple points in that game (through seven games played).

Saad has yet to put up an assist this year through seven games.

Saad's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

There is a 25% chance of Saad having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Saad Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 20 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 7 Games 3 2 Points 2 2 Goals 2 0 Assists 0

