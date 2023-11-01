The Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues (each coming off a defeat in its last game) will clash on Wednesday at Ball Arena in Denver.

TNT, Max, and ALT2 will show this Avalanche versus Blues matchup.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Blues vs Avalanche Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues' total of 19 goals conceded (2.7 per game) is fourth in the league.

The Blues' 13 goals on the season (1.9 per game) rank them 31st in the league.

On the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 18 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at only a 1.9 goals-per-game average (13 total) during that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 7 1 4 5 10 6 54% Jordan Kyrou 7 1 2 3 3 5 50% Oskar Sundqvist 7 1 2 3 3 4 33.3% Jakub Vrana 5 1 2 3 1 2 0% Kasperi Kapanen 7 1 2 3 1 5 37.5%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 20 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank fifth.

The Avalanche's 27 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.

Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 19 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 27 goals over that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players