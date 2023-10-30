The Texas Rangers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 3 of the World Series, Monday at 8:03 PM ET, with the series tied 1-1.

The probable pitchers are Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA) for the Rangers and Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Time: 8:03 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Chase Field
  • Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (13-6, 3.77 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (3-9, 5.72 ERA)

Rangers Injury Report
Rangers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

  • Scherzer (13-6) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 28th start of the season.
  • The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.
  • The 39-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with a 3.77 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .221.
  • He has started 27 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.
  • Scherzer has 22 starts of five or more innings this season in 27 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.
  • In 27 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Max Scherzer vs. Diamondbacks

  • The Diamondbacks rank 13th in MLB with a .250 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 17th in the league (.408) and 166 home runs.
  • The right-hander has allowed the Diamondbacks to go 5-for-23 with three home runs and four RBI in six innings this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

  • Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.72, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opposing batters have a .282 batting average against him.
  • Pfaadt enters this matchup with three quality starts under his belt this year.
  • Pfaadt has 12 starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.
  • He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 19 outings this season.

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Rangers

  • The opposing Rangers offense has the third-ranked slugging percentage (.452) and ranks third in home runs hit (233) in all of MLB. They have a collective .263 batting average, and are second in the league with 1470 total hits and third in MLB play scoring 881 runs.
  • Pfaadt has a 13.5 ERA and a 2.143 WHIP against the Rangers this season in 4 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .429 batting average over one appearance.

