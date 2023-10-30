At FedExForum on Monday, October 30, 2023, the Memphis Grizzlies (0-3) will try to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the Dallas Mavericks (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET. The game airs on BSSE and BSSW.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Mavericks matchup in this article.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSW

BSSE and BSSW Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Grizzlies Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-2.5) 227.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies vs Mavericks Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks put up 114.2 points per game last season (16th in league) while allowing 114.1 per contest (16th in NBA). They had a +6 scoring differential.

The Grizzlies had a +323 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 3.9 points per game. They put up 116.9 points per game to rank eighth in the league and gave up 113 per contest to rank 11th in the NBA.

The teams combined to score 231.1 points per game last season, 3.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combined to average 227.1 points per game last year, 0.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Dallas put together a 30-51-0 ATS record last year.

Memphis put together a 40-42-0 ATS record last season.

Grizzlies and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +2800 +1200 - Mavericks +2500 +1200 -

