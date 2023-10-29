Kansas City Chiefs receiver Skyy Moore has a favorable matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are conceding the third-most passing yards in the league, 257.4 per game.

Moore has grabbed 13 passes for 160 total yards (22.9 per game) and one score on the season.

Moore vs. the Broncos

Moore vs the Broncos (since 2021): 3 GP / 20.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 20.7 REC YPG / REC TD Denver has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Broncos have allowed 13 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Denver has allowed at least two TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The Broncos yield 257.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Broncos' defense ranks 32nd in the league by allowing 2.3 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (16 total passing TDs).

Skyy Moore Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-115)

Moore Receiving Insights

Moore, in two of seven games this season, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Moore has been targeted on 24 of his team's 272 passing attempts this season (8.8% target share).

He averages 6.7 yards per target this season (160 yards on 24 targets).

Moore, in seven games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 5.3% of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

With six red zone targets, Moore has been on the receiving end of 13.6% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 4 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

