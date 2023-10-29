When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos square off in Week 8 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Rashee Rice score a touchdown? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Rashee Rice score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

Rice's 26 catches have turned into 305 yards (43.6 per game) and three TDs. He has been targeted on 34 occasions.

Rice has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of seven played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 29 1 Week 2 @Jaguars 2 2 20 0 Week 3 Bears 7 5 59 0 Week 4 @Jets 5 3 32 0 Week 5 @Vikings 5 4 33 1 Week 6 Broncos 4 4 72 0 Week 7 Chargers 6 5 60 1

