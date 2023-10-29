Will Patrick Mahomes II Score a Touchdown Against the Broncos in Week 8?
With the Kansas City Chiefs playing the Denver Broncos in Week 8 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Patrick Mahomes II a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Chiefs vs Broncos Anytime TD Bets
Will Patrick Mahomes II score a touchdown against the Broncos?
Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Mahomes has rushed for 214 yards (30.6 per game) on 33 carries.
- Mahomes has not reached the end zone on the ground once in seven games.
Patrick Mahomes II Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|21
|39
|226
|2
|1
|6
|45
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|29
|41
|305
|2
|1
|7
|30
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|24
|33
|272
|3
|0
|3
|28
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|18
|30
|203
|1
|2
|7
|51
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|31
|41
|281
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|30
|40
|306
|1
|1
|6
|31
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|32
|42
|424
|4
|1
|4
|29
|0
