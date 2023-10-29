With the Kansas City Chiefs playing the Denver Broncos in Week 8 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Patrick Mahomes II a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Chiefs vs Broncos Anytime TD Bets

Will Patrick Mahomes II score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Mahomes has rushed for 214 yards (30.6 per game) on 33 carries.

Mahomes has not reached the end zone on the ground once in seven games.

Patrick Mahomes II Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Lions 21 39 226 2 1 6 45 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 29 41 305 2 1 7 30 0 Week 3 Bears 24 33 272 3 0 3 28 0 Week 4 @Jets 18 30 203 1 2 7 51 0 Week 5 @Vikings 31 41 281 2 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Broncos 30 40 306 1 1 6 31 0 Week 7 Chargers 32 42 424 4 1 4 29 0

