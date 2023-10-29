Will Jerick McKinnon Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jerick McKinnon was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 8 contest against the Denver Broncos (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). Seeking McKinnon's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
On the ground, McKinnon has season stats of nine rushes for 23 yards and zero TDs, averaging 2.6 yards per attempt. He also has 14 catches on 19 targets for 115 yards.
Jerick McKinnon Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Groin
- No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Chiefs.
Week 8 Injury Reports
Chiefs vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
McKinnon 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|9
|23
|0
|2.6
|19
|14
|115
|2
McKinnon Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|1
|-2
|0
|3
|24
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|2
|9
|0
|3
|19
|2
|Week 4
|@Jets
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|1
|7
|0
|2
|18
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|2
|2
|0
|2
|24
|0
