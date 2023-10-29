With the Kansas City Chiefs playing the Denver Broncos in Week 8 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Isiah Pacheco a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Chiefs vs Broncos Anytime TD Bets

Will Isiah Pacheco score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: -135 (Bet $13.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Pacheco's team-high 419 rushing yards (59.9 per game) have come on 100 carries, with three touchdowns.

Pacheco also has 163 receiving yards on 21 catches (23.3 yards per game) and one touchdown..

Pacheco has scored a rushing touchdown in three games.

In one of seven games this year, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Isiah Pacheco Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 8 23 0 4 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 12 70 0 1 0 0 Week 3 Bears 15 62 1 2 16 0 Week 4 @Jets 20 115 1 3 43 0 Week 5 @Vikings 16 55 1 1 9 0 Week 6 Broncos 16 62 0 6 36 0 Week 7 Chargers 13 32 0 4 28 1

