Will Blake Bell Score a Touchdown Against the Broncos in Week 8?
Will Blake Bell pay out his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant numbers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Think Bell will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Chiefs vs Broncos Anytime TD Bets
Will Blake Bell score a touchdown against the Broncos?
Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)
- Bell has caught three passes on four targets for 19 yards and one TD, averaging 9.5 yards per game.
- Bell, in two games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.
Blake Bell Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|3
|2
|12
|1
|Week 7
|Chargers
|1
|1
|7
|0
Rep Blake Bell with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.