Xavier Tillman and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies will be facing the Washington Wizards on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 108-104 loss to the Nuggets, Tillman totaled 13 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Below we will break down Tillman's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Xavier Tillman Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (+100)

Over 11.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (+104)

Over 9.5 (+104) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-120)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Wizards were 17th in the league defensively last year, conceding 114.4 points per contest.

The Wizards conceded 43.0 rebounds on average last season, 12th in the league.

Giving up an average of 24.8 assists last season, the Wizards were the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.

The Wizards were the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.0 makes per game.

Xavier Tillman vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2022 4 1 2 0 0 0 0

