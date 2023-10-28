Tennessee vs. Kentucky: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (5-2) and their seventh-ranked rushing attack will play the Kentucky Wildcats (5-2) and their 13th-ranked run defense on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Volunteers are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 51.5 points.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Kentucky matchup in this article.
Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Kroger Field
Tennessee vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-3.5)
|51.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-3.5)
|51.5
|-176
|+146
Tennessee vs. Kentucky Betting Trends
- Tennessee has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Volunteers have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
- Kentucky has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Wildcats have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
Tennessee & Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds
|Tennessee
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
|Kentucky
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
