The Youngstown State Penguins should come out on top in their matchup versus the Missouri State Bears at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, based on our computer projection model. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Missouri State vs. Youngstown State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Youngstown State (-8.0) 62.6 Youngstown State 35, Missouri State 27

Week 9 MVFC Predictions

Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Bears is 1-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Bears have gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

Youngstown State Betting Info (2023)

The Penguins have covered the spread in every game this year.

Bears vs. Penguins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Youngstown State 35.9 27.4 43.0 19.8 26.3 37.7 Missouri State 30.4 28.9 32.3 25.3 29.0 31.5

