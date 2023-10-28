The Youngstown State Penguins (4-3) take on a fellow MVFC foe when they visit the Missouri State Bears (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium.

Offensively, Youngstown State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 14th-best in the FCS by compiling 35.9 points per game. The Penguins rank 68th on defense (27.4 points allowed per game). With 30.4 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Missouri State ranks 29th in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 79th, surrendering 28.9 points per game.

Missouri State vs. Youngstown State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Youngstown, Ohio Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Missouri State vs. Youngstown State Key Statistics

Missouri State Youngstown State 401.9 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.3 (26th) 410.9 (97th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.6 (55th) 104 (105th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.4 (22nd) 297.9 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 228.9 (40th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Missouri State Stats Leaders

Jordan Pachot leads Missouri State with 1,067 yards on 84-of-129 passing with nine touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Jacardia Wright has run for 469 yards on 106 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground. He's also added 11 catches, totaling 178 yards.

Jayden Becks has rushed for 84 yards on 15 carries with one touchdown.

Raylen Sharpe has racked up 531 receiving yards on 39 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Terique Owens has 22 receptions (on 25 targets) for a total of 424 yards (60.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jmariyae Robinson's 30 targets have resulted in 25 grabs for 279 yards and four touchdowns.

Youngstown State Stats Leaders

Mitch Davidson has thrown for 1,525 yards (217.9 ypg) to lead Youngstown State, completing 69.6% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 84 rushing yards on 34 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Tyshon King, has carried the ball 99 times for 631 yards (90.1 per game), scoring nine times.

Dra Rushton has carried the ball 85 times for 388 yards (55.4 per game) and six touchdowns.

Bryce Oliver has hauled in 33 receptions for 428 yards (61.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

C.J. Charleston has hauled in 23 passes while averaging 55.7 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Max Tomczak has been the target of 21 passes and racked up 20 receptions for 295 yards, an average of 42.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

