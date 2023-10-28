Week 9 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Missouri
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
There are plenty of exciting matchups on the Week 9 college football schedule, including a Missouri State Bears taking on the Youngstown State Penguins that is a must-watch for football fans in Missouri.
College Football Games to Watch in Missouri on TV This Week
Missouri State Bears at Youngstown State Penguins
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Click here for a full Missouri State/YSU preview
Lindenwood Lions at Tennessee State Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Hale Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Click here for a full Lindenwood/Tennessee State preview
Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Nicholls State Colonels
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Click here for a full Southeast Missouri State/Nicholls preview
