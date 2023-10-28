Marcus Smart will take the court for the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Washington Wizards.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Smart, in his previous game (October 27 loss against the Nuggets), produced 20 points, five assists and five steals.

In this piece we'll break down Smart's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-120)

Over 15.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-143)

Over 2.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+112)

Over 6.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+140)

Looking to bet on one or more of Smart's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Wizards were 17th in the NBA last season, allowing 114.4 points per game.

The Wizards were the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA last year, allowing 43 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Wizards were seventh in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 24.8 per game.

The Wizards gave up 12 made 3-pointers per game last season, ninth in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Marcus Smart vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/28/2023 30 14 0 5 4 0 2 11/27/2022 27 14 4 7 2 0 0 10/30/2022 29 7 3 6 1 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.