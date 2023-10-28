Lindenwood vs. Tennessee State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
In the game between the Tennessee State Tigers and Lindenwood Lions on Saturday, October 28 at 3:00 PM, our projection system expects the Tigers to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Lindenwood vs. Tennessee State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Tennessee State (-15.1)
|47.4
|Tennessee State 31, Lindenwood 16
Week 9 OVC Predictions
Lindenwood Betting Info (2022)
- The Lions covered five times in seven games with a spread last season.
- The Lions and their opponent combined to hit the over five out of seven times last season.
Tennessee State Betting Info (2023)
- The Tigers have posted two wins against the spread this season.
- One Tigers game (out of four) has hit the over this season.
Lions vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Tennessee State
|24.1
|21.7
|35.0
|14.0
|13.3
|32.0
|Lindenwood
|26.7
|31.1
|36.7
|20.3
|19.3
|39.3
