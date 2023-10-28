In the game between the Tennessee State Tigers and Lindenwood Lions on Saturday, October 28 at 3:00 PM, our projection system expects the Tigers to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Lindenwood vs. Tennessee State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Tennessee State (-15.1) 47.4 Tennessee State 31, Lindenwood 16

Week 9 OVC Predictions

Lindenwood Betting Info (2022)

The Lions covered five times in seven games with a spread last season.

The Lions and their opponent combined to hit the over five out of seven times last season.

Tennessee State Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have posted two wins against the spread this season.

One Tigers game (out of four) has hit the over this season.

Lions vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee State 24.1 21.7 35.0 14.0 13.3 32.0 Lindenwood 26.7 31.1 36.7 20.3 19.3 39.3

