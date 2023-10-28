In the contest between the Kansas State Wildcats and Houston Cougars on Saturday, October 28 at 12:00 PM, our projection model expects the Wildcats to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Kansas State vs. Houston Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas State (-17.5) Under (59.5) Kansas State 40, Houston 18

Week 9 Predictions

Kansas State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wildcats a 90.0% chance to win.

The Wildcats' record against the spread is 5-2-0.

In games they have played as 17.5-point favorites or more, Kansas State has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

The Wildcats have seen four of its seven games hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 59.5 points, 5.7 more than the average point total for Kansas State games this season.

Houston Betting Info (2023)

The Cougars have a 14.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cougars have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Houston is 1-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 17.5-point underdogs.

Three of the Cougars' six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The average total in Houston games this season is 3.3 fewer points than the point total of 59.5 for this outing.

Wildcats vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas State 36.9 18.1 43 11.8 28.7 26.7 Houston 28.9 31.3 26.6 25.4 34.5 46

