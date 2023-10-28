Desmond Bane and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates face the Washington Wizards on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bane, in his most recent game (October 27 loss against the Nuggets), put up 15 points and two steals.

In this piece we'll dive into Bane's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-120)

Over 25.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+102)

Over 5.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-154)

Over 4.5 (-154) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+116)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Wizards gave up 114.4 points per game last year, 17th in the league.

On the boards, the Wizards gave up 43 rebounds per contest last year, 12th in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Wizards were seventh in the league defensively last season, giving up 24.8 per game.

Defensively, the Wizards conceded 12 made three-pointers per contest last year, ninth in the league.

Desmond Bane vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2022 35 28 3 4 4 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.