On Saturday, Daria Kasatkina (No. 17 in the world) takes on Beatriz Haddad Maia (No. 19) in the semifinals of the WTA Elite Trophy Women Singles 2023.

Kasatkina is getting -120 odds to win a spot in the final over Haddad Maia (-105).

Daria Kasatkina vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Elite Trophy Women Singles 2023

The WTA Elite Trophy Women Singles 2023 Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Hengqin Tennis Center

Hengqin Tennis Center Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Daria Kasatkina vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has a 54.5% chance to win.

Daria Kasatkina Beatriz Haddad Maia -120 Odds to Win Match -105 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 51.2% 50.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.1

Daria Kasatkina vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Trends and Insights

In the Regular Season on Thursday, Kasatkina eliminated No. 23-ranked Magda Linette, 6-3, 6-4.

Haddad Maia is coming off a 6-1, 7-6 win over No. 20-ranked Caroline Garcia in the Regular Season on Friday.

Kasatkina has played 63 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 20.0 games per match.

On hard courts, Kasatkina has played 37 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 19.4 games per match while winning 50.3% of games.

In her 49 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Haddad Maia is averaging 24.1 games per match and winning 51.4% of those games.

Haddad Maia has averaged 26.0 games per match and 10.1 games per set in 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 49.9% of those games.

On February 15, 2023, Kasatkina and Haddad Maia met in the Qatar TotalEnergies Open Round of 16. Haddad Maia took home the win 6-3, 7-6.

Haddad Maia and Kasatkina have played two sets, and Haddad Maia has had the upper hand, securing the win in all of them.

Haddad Maia has taken 13 games (59.1% win rate) versus Kasatkina, who has claimed nine games.

Haddad Maia and Kasatkina have matched up one time, and they have averaged 22.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

