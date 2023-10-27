In the upcoming matchup versus the Vancouver Canucks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Sammy Blais to light the lamp for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Sammy Blais score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Blais stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Blais scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canucks.

Blais has no points on the power play.

Blais' shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 15 goals in total (2.5 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.2 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

