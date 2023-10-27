The St. Louis Blues, Robert Thomas among them, play the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Thomas against the Canucks, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Robert Thomas vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thomas Season Stats Insights

Thomas' plus-minus this season, in 21:21 per game on the ice, is +1.

Thomas has scored a goal in one of six games this year.

In four of six games this year, Thomas has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Thomas has posted an assist in a game three times this year in six games played, including multiple assists once.

Thomas' implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Thomas has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Thomas Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 15 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +8.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 6 Games 3 5 Points 3 1 Goals 2 4 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.