Robert Thomas Game Preview: Blues vs. Canucks - October 27
The St. Louis Blues, Robert Thomas among them, play the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Thomas against the Canucks, we have lots of info to help.
Robert Thomas vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)
Thomas Season Stats Insights
- Thomas' plus-minus this season, in 21:21 per game on the ice, is +1.
- Thomas has scored a goal in one of six games this year.
- In four of six games this year, Thomas has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- Thomas has posted an assist in a game three times this year in six games played, including multiple assists once.
- Thomas' implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Thomas has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.
Thomas Stats vs. the Canucks
- The Canucks have conceded 15 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +8.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|6
|Games
|3
|5
|Points
|3
|1
|Goals
|2
|4
|Assists
|1
