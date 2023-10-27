When the St. Louis Blues play the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Robert Bortuzzo light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Robert Bortuzzo score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bortuzzo 2022-23 stats and insights

Bortuzzo scored in two of 43 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Bortuzzo produced no points on the power play last season.

He posted a 6.7% shooting percentage, taking 0.4 shots per game.

Canucks 2022-23 defensive stats

The Canucks ranked 25th in goals against, giving up 296 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL action.

The Canucks earned one shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 24.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

