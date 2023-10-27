Will Robert Bortuzzo Score a Goal Against the Canucks on October 27?
When the St. Louis Blues play the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Robert Bortuzzo light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Robert Bortuzzo score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Bortuzzo 2022-23 stats and insights
- Bortuzzo scored in two of 43 games last season, but only one goal each time.
- Bortuzzo produced no points on the power play last season.
- He posted a 6.7% shooting percentage, taking 0.4 shots per game.
Canucks 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Canucks ranked 25th in goals against, giving up 296 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL action.
- The Canucks earned one shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 24.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Blues vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
