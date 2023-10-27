Pavel Buchnevich will be on the ice when the St. Louis Blues and Vancouver Canucks face off at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. Considering a wager on Buchnevich? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pavel Buchnevich vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buchnevich Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Buchnevich has averaged 10:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

In one of four games this year, Buchnevich has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In one of four games this year, Buchnevich has recorded a point, and he had multiple points in that game.

Buchnevich has had an assist in one of four games this season.

The implied probability that Buchnevich hits the over on his points prop total is 54.1%, based on the odds.

Buchnevich has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Buchnevich Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 15 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +8.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 4 Games 3 2 Points 3 1 Goals 1 1 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.