Kevin Hayes will be among those in action Friday when his St. Louis Blues meet the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Considering a bet on Hayes in the Blues-Canucks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Kevin Hayes vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Hayes Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Hayes has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 15:21 on the ice per game.

Hayes has yet to score a goal this year through six games played.

He has two games with a point this season, but in six contests Hayes has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

Hayes has had an assist twice this season in six games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Hayes has an implied probability of 42.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hayes going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Hayes Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 15 goals in total (2.5 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 6 Games 2 2 Points 1 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

