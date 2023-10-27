Will Jordan Kyrou Score a Goal Against the Canucks on October 27?
On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues clash with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Jordan Kyrou going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jordan Kyrou score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)
Kyrou stats and insights
- In one of six games this season, Kyrou scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Canucks.
- Kyrou has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He has a 5.0% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 15 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Canucks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.2 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Blues vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
