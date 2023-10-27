The Memphis Grizzlies (0-1), on Friday, October 27, 2023 at FedExForum, battle the Denver Nuggets (1-0). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Information

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Grizzlies Games

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded 18.6 points, 6.7 boards and 1.0 assists last season. Defensively, he delivered 1.0 steal and 3.0 blocked shots (first in league).

Desmond Bane posted 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists last year, shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made treys per contest.

Marcus Smart's numbers last season were 11.5 points, 3.1 boards and 6.3 assists per contest, shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Steven Adams put up 8.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he pus up 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Xavier Tillman posted 7.0 points, 1.6 assists and 5.0 boards.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic posted 24.5 points last year, plus 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists.

Per game, Jamal Murray recorded 20.0 points, 3.9 boards and 6.2 assists. He also put up 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Aaron Gordon's numbers last season were 16.3 points, 6.6 boards and 3.0 assists per contest. He made 56.4% of his shots from the field.

Michael Porter Jr. collected 17.4 points, 5.5 boards and 1.0 assists. He drained 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from 3-point range, with 3.0 triples per game (seventh in league).

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averaged 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, plus 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.5 blocks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nuggets Grizzlies 115.8 Points Avg. 116.9 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113.0 50.4% Field Goal % 47.5% 37.9% Three Point % 35.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.