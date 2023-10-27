The Memphis Grizzlies (0-1), on Friday, October 27, 2023 at FedExForum, battle the Denver Nuggets (1-0). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Nuggets matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ALT

BSSE and ALT Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Grizzlies Moneyline BetMGM Nuggets (-5.5) 223.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies vs Nuggets Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the league) last season while allowing 112.5 per contest (eighth in the NBA). They had a +273 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Grizzlies' +323 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game) was a result of scoring 116.9 points per game (eighth in the NBA) while allowing 113 per contest (11th in the league).

The teams combined to score 232.7 points per game last season, 9.2 more points than the total for this matchup.

These two teams surrendered a combined 225.5 points per game last year, two more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Denver went 45-37-0 ATS last season.

Memphis won 40 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 42 times.

Grizzlies Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Desmond Bane 25.5 -105 31.0 Jaren Jackson Jr. 18.5 -110 8.0 Marcus Smart 14.5 -110 17.0 Ziaire Williams 11.5 +100 9.0 Xavier Tillman 10.5 -110 17.0

Grizzlies and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +2500 +1200 - Nuggets +550 +250 -

