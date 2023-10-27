The Boston Celtics (1-0) face the Miami Heat (1-0) as 8.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS. The point total in the matchup is set at 217.5.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -8.5 217.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston and its opponents combined to score more than 217.5 points in 61 of 82 games last season.
  • Boston's contests last season had an average of 229.4 points, 11.9 more than this game's over/under.
  • Boston compiled a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Boston finished 52-21 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 71.2% of those games).
  • When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter, the Celtics went 23-9 (71.9%).
  • The Celtics have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this contest.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami combined with its opponents to score more than 217.5 points in 43 of 82 games last season.
  • The average total points scored in Heat games last year (217.5) is 1.8 points higher than the total for this matchup.
  • The Heat covered 30 times in 82 games with a spread last season.
  • Last season, Miami was the underdog 23 times and won seven, or 30.4%, of those games.
  • Last season, the Heat were at least a +260 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.
  • Miami has a 27.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics did a better job covering the spread in home games (23-18-0) last season than they did in road affairs (22-19-0).
  • At home last season, the Celtics exceeded the total 61% of the time (25 of 41 games). They hit the over in 43.9% of away games (18 of 41 contests).
  • Last season the Celtics scored 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more than the 109.8 the Heat conceded.
  • Boston had a 40-21 record versus the spread and were 49-12 overall when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Against the spread last season, the Heat had better results away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0).
  • Looking at the over/under, Miami's games went over 24 of 41 times at home (58.5%) last season, and 17 of 41 on the road (41.5%).
  • The Heat's 109.5 points per game were only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allowed.
  • Miami went 17-17 versus the spread and 26-8 overall when scoring more than 111.4 points last season.

Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights (Last Season)

Celtics Heat
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
40-21
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 17-17
49-12
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 26-8
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
28-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-39
31-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-26

