Blues vs. Canucks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 27
The Vancouver Canucks (4-2) host the St. Louis Blues (3-2-1) at Rogers Arena on Friday, October 27 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW, with each team fresh off of a victory. The Canucks are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators, while the Blues defeated the Calgary Flames 3-0 in their last outing.
Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which squad we predict will emerge with the victory in Friday's action on the ice.
Blues vs. Canucks Predictions for Friday
Our computer model for this game predicts a final tally of Canucks 4, Blues 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-190)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)
Blues vs Canucks Additional Info
Blues Splits and Trends
- The Blues have a 3-2-1 record this season and are 1-1-2 in games that have needed overtime.
- This season the Blues recorded just one goal in two games and have gone 1-0-1 (three points).
- St. Louis failed to win both games this season when it scored two goals.
- So far this season, the Blues have scored at least three goals two times and won each of those games.
- In the lone game when St. Louis has recorded a lone power-play goal, it lost.
- St. Louis is undefeated (1-0-0, two points) when outshooting its opponent this season.
- The Blues have been outshot by opponents in five games, going 2-2-1 to register five points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Canucks Rank
|Canucks AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|8th
|3.83
|Goals Scored
|2.17
|28th
|7th
|2.5
|Goals Allowed
|2.33
|5th
|29th
|26.2
|Shots
|25.2
|31st
|26th
|33
|Shots Allowed
|32.8
|25th
|3rd
|35.29%
|Power Play %
|5.26%
|31st
|16th
|78.26%
|Penalty Kill %
|75%
|19th
Blues vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
