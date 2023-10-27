The St. Louis Blues, Brayden Schenn included, will face the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Schenn's props? Here is some information to help you.

Brayden Schenn vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Schenn Season Stats Insights

Schenn's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:47 per game on the ice, is -2.

Schenn has yet to score a goal through six games this season.

Schenn has a point in one of six games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

In one of six games this season, Schenn has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability that Schenn goes over his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Schenn going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Schenn Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 15 goals in total (2.5 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 6 Games 3 1 Points 1 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

