When the Vancouver Canucks face the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Arena on Friday (the puck drops at 10:00 PM ET), Elias Pettersson and Robert Thomas should be two of the most exciting players to watch.

Blues vs. Canucks Game Information

Blues Players to Watch

Thomas' one goal and four assists in six matchups give him five points on the season.

St. Louis' Oskar Sundqvist has posted three total points (0.5 per game), with one goal and two assists.

This season, St. Louis' Jakub Vrana has three points (one goal, two assists) this season.

In the crease, Joel Hofer has a record of 1-1-0 in two games this season, conceding 6 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 63 saves and a .913 save percentage, 26th in the league.

Canucks Players to Watch

One of the leading offensive players this season for Vancouver, Pettersson has 10 points in six games (two goals, eight assists).

J.T. Miller has chipped in with eight points (two goals, six assists).

Brock Boeser has scored six goals and added two assists in six games for Vancouver.

Casey DeSmith's record is 2-0-0. He has conceded six goals (2.7 goals against average) and recorded 75 saves with a .926% save percentage (16th in league).

Blues vs. Canucks Stat Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 8th 3.83 Goals Scored 2.17 28th 7th 2.5 Goals Allowed 2.33 5th 29th 26.2 Shots 25.2 31st 26th 33 Shots Allowed 32.8 25th 3rd 35.29% Power Play % 5.26% 31st 16th 78.26% Penalty Kill % 75% 19th

