Blues vs. Canucks Injury Report Today - October 27
The St. Louis Blues' (2-2-1) injury report has two players listed as they ready for a Friday, October 27 matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (4-2) at Rogers Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Guillaume Brisebois
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Teddy Blueger
|C
|Out
|Leg
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Blues vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
- Arena: Rogers Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blues Season Insights
- The Blues' 10 goals on the season (two per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.
- St. Louis allows 2.8 goals per game (14 total), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Their -4 goal differential is 24th in the league.
Canucks Season Insights
- Vancouver's 23 total goals (3.8 per game) make it the 13th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Its goal differential (+8) makes the team fifth-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blues vs. Canucks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canucks (-185)
|Blues (+150)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.