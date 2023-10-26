The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-4) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Syracuse Orange (4-3) in a matchup on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Lane Stadium. The spread forecasts an evenly-matched game, with the Hokies favored to win by 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse matchup.

Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline Syracuse Moneyline BetMGM Virginia Tech (-3.5) 46.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Virginia Tech (-3) 47.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse Betting Trends

Virginia Tech has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hokies have won their only game this season when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Syracuse has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Orange have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year three times and failed to cover in all three.

Virginia Tech & Syracuse 2023 Futures Odds

Virginia Tech To Win the ACC +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000 Syracuse To Win the ACC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.