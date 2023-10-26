The St. Louis Blues, Kevin Hayes among them, meet the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Does a wager on Hayes intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Kevin Hayes vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Hayes Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Hayes has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 15:18 on the ice per game.

Hayes has yet to score a goal through five games this year.

Hayes has registered a point in one of five games playedthis season.

Hayes has had an assist in one of five games this season.

Hayes has an implied probability of 41.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Hayes having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hayes Stats vs. the Flames

On defense, the Flames are allowing 25 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 5 Games 2 1 Points 1 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

