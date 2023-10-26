Kasperi Kapanen will be among those in action Thursday when his St. Louis Blues meet the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Thinking about a bet on Kapanen in the Blues-Flames game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kasperi Kapanen vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kapanen Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Kapanen has averaged 16:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Through five games this season, Kapanen has yet to score a goal.

Kapanen has a point in one of his five games this year, and had multiple points in that game.

Kapanen has registered an assist once this season, and had multiple assists in that game (through five games played).

Kapanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kapanen has an implied probability of 26.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kapanen Stats vs. the Flames

On defense, the Flames are giving up 25 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 5 Games 2 2 Points 0 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.