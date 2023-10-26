Sun Belt play features the Georgia Southern Eagles (5-2) and the Georgia State Panthers (6-1) on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Eagles favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 62.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State matchup.

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Southern Moneyline Georgia State Moneyline BetMGM Georgia Southern (-2.5) 62.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia Southern (-2.5) 62.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State Betting Trends

Georgia Southern is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season, the Eagles have an ATS record of 3-1.

Georgia State has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover once.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.

