Blues vs. Flames: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 26
Thursday's NHL matchup between the Calgary Flames (2-4-1) and the St. Louis Blues (2-2-1) at Scotiabank Saddledome sees the Flames favored at home (-190 moneyline odds to win) against the Blues (+155). The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Blues vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Blues vs. Flames Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Flames Moneyline
|Blues Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-190
|+155
|6
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Blues vs Flames Additional Info
|Flames vs Blues Prediction
|Flames vs Blues Betting Trends & Stats
|Flames vs Blues Player Props
|How to Watch Flames vs Blues
Blues vs. Flames Betting Trends
- St. Louis' games this season have had over 6 goals three of five times.
- The Flames are 2-4 this season when favored on the moneyline.
- The Blues have been listed as the underdog four times this season, and upset their opponent twice.
- Calgary has not played with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter.
- St. Louis has played with moneyline odds of +155 or longer once this season and lost that game.
Blues Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Kevin Hayes
|0.5 (+250)
|0.5 (+140)
|1.5 (-167)
|Brayden Schenn
|0.5 (+180)
|0.5 (+105)
|-
|Jakub Vrana
|0.5 (+375)
|0.5 (+155)
|1.5 (-149)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.