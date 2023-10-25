The New Orleans Pelicans play the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The matchup, which is the first game of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Pelicans matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE

BSNO and BSSE Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grizzlies Moneyline Pelicans Moneyline BetMGM Grizzlies (-1.5) - -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Grizzlies had a +323 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 3.9 points per game. They put up 116.9 points per game, eighth in the league, and gave up 113.0 per contest to rank 11th in the NBA.

The Pelicans had a +155 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 1.9 points per game. They put up 114.4 points per game to rank 15th in the league and allowed 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.

Memphis put together a 40-42-0 ATS record last year.

New Orleans compiled a 40-42-0 ATS record last year.

Grizzlies and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +2500 +1200 - Pelicans +5000 +2500 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.