Week 9 of the college football slate included three games with CUSA teams involved. Keep reading to see key players and results from all of those games.

New Mexico State vs. Louisiana Tech | Liberty vs. Western Kentucky | Jacksonville State vs. Florida International

Week 9 CUSA Results

New Mexico State 27 Louisiana Tech 24

Pregame Favorite: Louisiana Tech (-3)

Louisiana Tech (-3) Pregame Total: 55.5

New Mexico State Leaders

Passing: Diego Pavia (10-for-19, 95 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Diego Pavia (10-for-19, 95 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Star Thomas (10 ATT, 88 YDS)

Star Thomas (10 ATT, 88 YDS) Receiving: Jonathan Brady (4 TAR, 2 REC, 33 YDS)

Louisiana Tech Leaders

Passing: Hank Bachmeier (20-for-27, 238 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Hank Bachmeier (20-for-27, 238 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Keldric Moody (9 ATT, 55 YDS)

Keldric Moody (9 ATT, 55 YDS) Receiving: Kyle Maxwell (4 TAR, 3 REC, 68 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Louisiana Tech New Mexico State 371 Total Yards 327 238 Passing Yards 95 133 Rushing Yards 232 2 Turnovers 0

Liberty 42 Western Kentucky 29

Pregame Favorite: Liberty (-4.5)

Liberty (-4.5) Pregame Total: 61.5

Liberty Leaders

Passing: Kaidon Salter (10-for-15, 169 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Kaidon Salter (10-for-15, 169 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Salter (13 ATT, 117 YDS, 1 TD)

Salter (13 ATT, 117 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: CJ Daniels (5 TAR, 3 REC, 67 YDS, 1 TD)

Western Kentucky Leaders

Passing: Austin Reed (30-for-44, 365 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)

Austin Reed (30-for-44, 365 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Elijah Young (8 ATT, 61 YDS)

Elijah Young (8 ATT, 61 YDS) Receiving: Dalvin Smith (9 TAR, 8 REC, 79 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Western Kentucky Liberty 484 Total Yards 492 365 Passing Yards 169 119 Rushing Yards 323 1 Turnovers 0

Jacksonville State 41 Florida International 16

Pregame Favorite: Jacksonville State (-9.5)

Jacksonville State (-9.5) Pregame Total: 48

Jacksonville State Leaders

Passing: Zion Webb (9-for-19, 105 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Zion Webb (9-for-19, 105 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Webb (20 ATT, 125 YDS, 2 TDs)

Webb (20 ATT, 125 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Quinton Lane (2 TAR, 2 REC, 35 YDS)

Florida International Leaders

Passing: Grayson James (12-for-20, 200 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Grayson James (12-for-20, 200 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Shomari Lawrence (16 ATT, 56 YDS)

Shomari Lawrence (16 ATT, 56 YDS) Receiving: Kris Mitchell (9 TAR, 5 REC, 109 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Florida International Jacksonville State 249 Total Yards 370 218 Passing Yards 105 31 Rushing Yards 265 1 Turnovers 0

Next Week's CUSA Games

Jacksonville State Gamecocks at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Favorite: -

Kennesaw State Owls at Sam Houston Bearkats

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium

Elliott T. Bowers Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at New Mexico State Aggies

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium

Aggie Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Liberty Flames

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Williams Stadium

Williams Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Favorite: -

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at UTEP Miners

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Sun Bowl Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

