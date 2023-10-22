In the Week 7 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Travis Kelce get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Travis Kelce score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -152 (Bet $15.20 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Kelce's 346 yards receiving (69.2 per game) lead all receivers on the Chiefs. He's been targeted on 46 occasions, and has collected 36 receptions and three TDs.

Kelce has a touchdown catch in three of five games this year, but no games with more than one.

Travis Kelce Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Jaguars 9 4 26 1 Week 3 Bears 8 7 69 1 Week 4 @Jets 9 6 60 0 Week 5 @Vikings 11 10 67 1 Week 6 Broncos 9 9 124 0

