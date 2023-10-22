Travis Kelce was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). All of Kelce's stats can be found on this page.

Kelce's season stats include 346 yards on 36 receptions (9.6 per catch) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 46 times.

Travis Kelce Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Chiefs have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Justin Watson (DNP/elbow): 10 Rec; 219 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 7 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Kelce 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 46 36 346 149 3 9.6

Kelce Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Jaguars 9 4 26 1 Week 3 Bears 8 7 69 1 Week 4 @Jets 9 6 60 0 Week 5 @Vikings 11 10 67 1 Week 6 Broncos 9 9 124 0

