In the Week 7 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Patrick Mahomes II find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Patrick Mahomes II score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31 if he scores a TD)

Mahomes has 185 yards on 29 carries (30.8 ypg).

Mahomes has not scored a rushing touchdown in six games.

Patrick Mahomes II Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Lions 21 39 226 2 1 6 45 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 29 41 305 2 1 7 30 0 Week 3 Bears 24 33 272 3 0 3 28 0 Week 4 @Jets 18 30 203 1 2 7 51 0 Week 5 @Vikings 31 41 281 2 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Broncos 30 40 306 1 1 6 31 0

