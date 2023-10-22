Will Justin Watson Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Justin Watson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs match up with the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. Check out Watson's stats on this page.
Watson's season stats include 219 yards on 10 receptions (21.9 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 17 times.
Justin Watson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Elbow
- The Chiefs have one other receiver on the injury list this week:
- Travis Kelce (FP/ankle): 36 Rec; 346 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Week 7 Injury Reports
Chiefs vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Watson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|17
|10
|219
|19
|0
|21.9
Watson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|4
|2
|45
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|5
|3
|62
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|3
|2
|51
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|3
|2
|56
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|1
|0
|0
|0
