The Miami Dolphins (5-1) hit the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Dolphins

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

Eagles vs. Dolphins Insights

The Eagles score 25.8 points per game, comparable to the 26 per matchup the Dolphins surrender.

This season Miami racks up 16.5 more points per game (37.2) than Philadelphia surrenders (20.7).

The Eagles average 51.3 more yards per game (395) than the Dolphins give up per outing (343.7).

Miami collects 498.7 yards per game, 200.7 more yards than the 298 Philadelphia gives up.

This season, the Eagles average 150 yards per game on the ground, 35.5 more than the Dolphins allow per outing (114.5).

This season Miami rushes for 116.0 more yards per game (181.8) than Philadelphia allows (65.8).

The Eagles have turned the ball over four more times (9 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Miami has turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than Philadelphia has forced (8).

Eagles Home Performance

The Eagles' average points scored (34) and allowed (29.5) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 25.8 and 20.7, respectively.

The Eagles accumulate 422.5 yards per game at home (27.5 more than their overall average), and give up 369.5 at home (71.5 more than overall).

Philadelphia accumulates 241 passing yards per game at home (four less than its overall average), and concedes 302 at home (69.8 more than overall).

The Eagles' average rushing yards gained (181.5) and allowed (67.5) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 150 and 65.8, respectively.

The Eagles convert 38.5% of third downs at home (12.1% lower than their overall average), and concede 51.9% at home (10.3% higher than overall).

Eagles Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 Washington W 34-31 FOX 10/8/2023 at Los Angeles W 23-14 FOX 10/15/2023 at New York L 20-14 FOX 10/22/2023 Miami - NBC 10/29/2023 at Washington - FOX 11/5/2023 Dallas - FOX 11/20/2023 at Kansas City - ABC/ESPN

Dolphins Away Performance

The Dolphins put up 26.7 points per game on the road (10.5 less than their overall average), and give up 33 away from home (seven more than overall).

The Dolphins' average yards gained on the road (439.3) is lower than their overall average (498.7). But their average yards conceded away from home (378.3) is higher than overall (343.7).

Miami's average passing yards gained (320.3) and allowed (236.7) in road games are both higher than its overall averages of 316.8 and 229.2, respectively.

On the road, the Dolphins rack up 119 rushing yards per game and concede 141.7. That's less than they gain overall (181.8), and more than they allow (114.5).

The Dolphins' offensive third-down percentage away from home (37.9%) is lower than their overall average (44.1%). And their defensive third-down percentage in road games (52.5%) is higher than overall (41%).

Dolphins Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 at Buffalo L 48-20 CBS 10/8/2023 New York W 31-16 FOX 10/15/2023 Carolina W 42-21 CBS 10/22/2023 at Philadelphia - NBC 10/29/2023 New England - CBS 11/5/2023 at Kansas City - NFL Network 11/19/2023 Las Vegas - CBS

