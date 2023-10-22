On Sunday, October 22 at 4:25 PM ET, the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Our computer model projects that the Chiefs will win -- see below for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Chiefs have been surging on both sides of the ball, ranking fourth-best in total offense (382.3 yards per game) and fifth-best in total defense (284 yards allowed per game). With 25.4 points per game on offense, the Chargers rank seventh in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 23rd, surrendering 24.8 points per game.

Chiefs vs. Chargers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chiefs (-5.5) Under (48) Chiefs 27, Chargers 18

Chiefs Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Chiefs' implied win probability is 71.4%.

Kansas City is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

The Chiefs have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

So far this season, two Kansas City games have gone over the point total.

The average total for Chiefs games this season has been 48.8, 0.8 points higher than the total for this game.

Chargers Betting Info

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 33.9% chance of a victory for the Chargers.

Los Angeles has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

So far this year, two Los Angeles games have hit the over.

The average total for Chargers games is 49.7 points, 1.7 more than this game's over/under.

Chiefs vs. Chargers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas City 24.5 14.7 26.7 13 22.3 16.3 Los Angeles 25.4 24.8 25 24.3 26 25.5

