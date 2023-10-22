The Los Angeles Chargers (2-3) visit a streaking Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) team on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (with best bets available). The Chiefs have won five games in a row.

When is Chiefs vs. Chargers?

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The Chiefs are the bet in this contest. They're favored by 3.4 more points in the model than BetMGM (8.9 to 5.5).

The Chiefs have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 71.0%.

The Chiefs have been favored on the moneyline six total times this season. They've gone 5-1 in those games.

Kansas City has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -245 or shorter and won them all.

The Chargers lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

Los Angeles has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +200 odds on them winning this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Kansas City (-5.5)



Kansas City (-5.5) The Chiefs have registered a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Kansas City has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

The Chargers have covered the spread once over five games with a set spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (47.5)



Under (47.5) The two teams average a combined 2.4 more points per game, 49.9 (including the postseason), than this matchup's over/under of 47.5 points.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 8.0 fewer points per game (39.5) than this game's total of 47.5 points.

Out of the Chiefs' six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).

Out of theChargers' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

Patrick Mahomes II Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 6 265.5 11 30.8 0

Keenan Allen Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 5 1.2 0 103.8 4

