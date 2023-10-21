Week 8 ACC Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 8 college football slate includes five games featuring ACC teams involved. Read on for up-to-date results and key players from each completed game.
Jump to Matchup:
Boston College vs. Georgia Tech
Week 8 ACC Results
Boston College 38 Georgia Tech 23
- Pregame Favorite: Georgia Tech (-5.5)
- Pregame Total: 57.5
Boston College Leaders
- Passing: Thomas Castellanos (17-for-29, 255 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Kye Robichaux (21 ATT, 165 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Lewis Bond (8 TAR, 5 REC, 72 YDS)
Georgia Tech Leaders
- Passing: Haynes King (14-for-32, 204 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)
- Rushing: King (10 ATT, 150 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Christian Leary (10 TAR, 4 REC, 54 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Georgia Tech
|Boston College
|452
|Total Yards
|563
|204
|Passing Yards
|255
|248
|Rushing Yards
|308
|3
|Turnovers
|1
Upcoming Week 8 ACC Games
Virginia Cavaliers at No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: The CW
- Favorite: North Carolina (-23.5)
No. 16 Duke Blue Devils at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Florida State (-14.5)
Clemson Tigers at Miami Hurricanes
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Clemson (-3)
