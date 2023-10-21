The No. 14 Utah Utes (5-1), with the fifth-ranked scoring defense in the nation, will visit the No. 18 USC Trojans (6-1) and their second-ranked scoring offense, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Utes are 7-point underdogs. An over/under of 56 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the USC vs. Utah matchup.

USC vs. Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

USC vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total USC Moneyline Utah Moneyline BetMGM USC (-7) 56 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel USC (-6.5) 55.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

USC vs. Utah Betting Trends

USC has covered twice in seven games with a spread this season.

The Trojans have covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

Utah has covered three times in six games with a spread this year.

USC & Utah 2023 Futures Odds

USC To Win the National Champ. +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000 To Win the Pac-12 +350 Bet $100 to win $350 Utah To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000 To Win the Pac-12 +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.