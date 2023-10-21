Best Bets & Odds for the UCLA vs. Stanford Game – Saturday, October 21
The No. 25 UCLA Bruins (4-2) have a Pac-12 matchup with the Stanford Cardinal (2-4). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.
When and Where is UCLA vs. Stanford?
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Stanford, California
- Venue: Stanford Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: UCLA 31, Stanford 20
- UCLA has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.
- The Bruins have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -900 or shorter.
- This season, Stanford has won one out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.
- This season, the Cardinal have been at least a +600 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.
- The Bruins have a 90.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Stanford (+17)
- So far this year UCLA has two victories against the spread.
- In six games played Stanford has recorded three wins against the spread.
- This year, the Cardinal are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 17 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (51.5)
- UCLA and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's over/under of 51.5 points just once this season.
- There have been four Stanford games that have finished with a combined score over 51.5 points this season.
- Together, the two teams combine for 53.2 points per game, 1.7 points more than the total of 51.5 for this matchup.
Splits Tables
UCLA
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55.9
|63
|51.2
|Implied Total AVG
|32
|36.5
|29
|ATS Record
|2-3-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-4-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-0
|2-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
Stanford
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|60.8
|60.5
|61.2
|Implied Total AVG
|38.3
|38.3
|38.3
|ATS Record
|3-3-0
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-4-0
|0-3-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-3
|0-2
|1-1
